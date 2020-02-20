OMG! Sidharth Shukla's alleged voice note with Shilpa Shinde leaked

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shuka was one of the most strong contestants of the Bigg Boss hose and there are no surprises there that he has emerged as the winner of the show and post his win also, he is grabbing the headlines the audience feel that he is a fixed winner.

Now just a few days before the finale of Bigg Boss ex- Bigg Boss contestant and season 11 winner Shilpa Shinde came out and spoke about her bad experience when she was in a relationship with Siddarth. She went on to say the minute and personal details about their relationship.

She also stated that Sidharth was an abusive, aggressive and a possessive boyfriend.

One of the fan accounts of Shilpa Shinde on Twitter posted an alleged audio clip of Sidharth’s conversation with her. In the voice note, Sidharth can be heard saying, “Shilpa, do you want to get along or you do not want to get along, I do not want to extend this conversation, I can’t be begging for love all the time. Do you want to get along, huh? Shilpa, I’m really angry that this is the end of your misery and my misery, starve yourself, Baby. I hope you die, nicely, I seriously do because I know you’re a very painful person and I know you’ll be f***ed badly in life, I know you will be. The day you die for an hour or day, I feel sorry for you.”

Later he also adds that happiness is something that she won’t get.

Nothing is known about the authenticity of this controversial clip yet. But it has certainly raised several eyebrows. Though the voice seems to be like his.

