OMG! SidNaaz fans left heartbroken as Salman Khan makes it clear to them to let Shehnaaz move on from late actor Siddarth Shukla; actor says “Enough of this SidNaaz thing it's time she moves on he has gone and it's time she begins a new life”

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on Indian television, and Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show. The previous season garnered love because of the content the contestants gave to the show.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience, and they fondly called them SidNaaz. Their relationship was special in many ways as they used to fight and then quickly patch up.

Their fans keep posting their photos and videos. Their fan clubs are no less than that of a Bollywood celebrity.

With the sudden demise of Siddarth Shukla, the fans were left heartbroken as they felt that SidNaaz’s story was left incomplete.

But in spite of that, the fans haven’t stopped showering their love and support on both actors.

This Friday, Shehnaaz will be debuting in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in the movie “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”



While promoting for the movie on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan gave a message for all the SidNazz fans stating that now they should stop it as if they don’t she wouldn’t be able to move on and will be stuck.

He also said that Siddarth has passed away and he is sure in a happy place so it's time she moves on but the fans would have to stop the link if SidNazz and help her in moving on as she has a full life ahead.

This statement has left SidNaaz heartbroken and some of the fan clubs said that what Salman Khan said was hurtful but they know that it’s the truth and that they have to move on.

They have also said that whatever Salman said it’s the truth and they will help her in moving on but their love and support for her wouldn’t become less.

Some fans have already said that Salman was hinting on certain SidNaaz fans who don’t want Shehnaaz to move on in life and keep sending negative comments to her post the rumour of her relationship with Raghav began.

Though left heartbroken the fans have promised to help the actress to move on and they would stop pushing her into it.

Well, that’s the love and support that Sheenaz and late actor Siddarth Shukla have, but then with his sudden demise the fans were left heartbroken as the love story couldn’t have a happy ending.

There is no doubt that SidNazz will always be the fan's favourite, and no one can replace them but then life has to move on.

