OMG! SidNaaz fans left heartbroken as Salman Khan makes it clear to them to let Shehnaaz move on from late actor Siddarth Shukla; actor says “Enough of this SidNaaz thing it's time she moves on he has gone and it's time she begins a new life”

While promoting his upcoming movie Salman Khan on The Kapil Sharma Show said that it's time now Shehnaaz moves on but the SidNaaz fans don’t let her do so, it’s high time she begins a new life. The fans are left heartbroken as they know that what Salman is saying is right.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 12:53
she moves on he has gone

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on Indian television, and Siddharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show. The previous season garnered love because of the content the contestants gave to the show.

Siddharth and Shehnaaz's friendship was loved by the audience, and they fondly called them SidNaaz. Their relationship was special in many ways as they used to fight and then quickly patch up.

Their fans keep posting their photos and videos. Their fan clubs are no less than that of a Bollywood celebrity.

With the sudden demise of Siddarth Shukla, the fans were left heartbroken as they felt that SidNaaz’s story was left incomplete.

But in spite of that, the fans haven’t stopped showering their love and support on both actors.

This Friday, Shehnaaz will be debuting in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in the movie “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”


While promoting for the movie on The Kapil Sharma Show, Salman Khan gave a message for all the SidNazz fans stating that now they should stop it as if they don’t she wouldn’t be able to move on and will be stuck.

He also said that Siddarth has passed away and he is sure in a happy place so it's time she moves on but the fans would have to stop the link if SidNazz and help her in moving on as she has a full life ahead.

ALSO READ : Must Read! For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, but for me, it was a life that I lived, says Shehnaaz Gill

 This statement has left SidNaaz heartbroken and some of the fan clubs said that what Salman Khan said was hurtful but they know that it’s the truth and that they have to move on.

They have also said that whatever Salman said it’s the truth and they will help her in moving on but their love and support for her wouldn’t become  less.

Some fans have already said that Salman was hinting on certain SidNaaz fans who don’t want Shehnaaz to move on in life and keep sending negative comments to her post the rumour of her relationship with Raghav began.

Though left heartbroken the fans have promised to help the actress to move on and they would stop pushing her into it.

Well, that’s the love and support that Sheenaz and late actor Siddarth Shukla have, but then with his sudden demise the fans were left heartbroken as the love story couldn’t have a happy ending.

There is no doubt that SidNazz will always be the fan's favourite, and no one can replace them but then life has to move on.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ  :AWW-DORABLE! Sidnaaz trends on Twitter completing this massive milestone

 

SidNaaz Siddarth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Big Boss 13 Bigg Boss Salman Khan Colors Voot Reality show TellyChakkar social media kisi ki bhai kisi ki jaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 12:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Emotional! Angad decides to handle the situation by himself
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Fahmaan Khan was in Maths class in school when he decided to become an actor
MUMBAI: TV actor Fahmaan Khan, who rose to fame with his role in 'Imlie' and is currently seen in 'Dharam Patnii',...
Show with Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik's nine-city India tour
MUMBAI: Tajikstani singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a thrilling nine-...
Wow! Check out what the stars of Kundali Bhagya are up too offsets of the show
MUMBAI :Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's always among the top 10...
Must read! Check out some of the best web series made on the genre of action
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects are being more made on digital platform...
Anupamaa: Exclusive! Anupamaa returns back to the Kapadia mansion; Anuj and Anupama to meet and separate amicably
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Sharvari Wagh
Woah! Sharvari Wagh to enter YRF's Spy Universe? Netizens have mixed reactions to it
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan
Fahmaan Khan was in Maths class in school when he decided to become an actor
Abdu Rozik
Show with Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik's nine-city India tour
KK Goswami
What! Shaktimaan actor K K Goswami opens up about lack of work and reaching out to Ekta Kapoor, says “despite doing such iconic shows I do not have work today…”
Paras Chhabra
Kya Baat Hai! Post breakup with Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma spotted looking cheerful with friends, netizens say “Itni fake accent maarne ki kya zarurat hai”
Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer
OMG! Despite rumors of a feud, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's recent spotting has sent Twitter into a frenzy, Check out some of the best reactions of SuMaan fans here!
Ajay Nagrath reveals what keeps the long running shows running
Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath reveals what keeps the long running shows running, check out the deets inside