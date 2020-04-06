OMG! SidNaaz fans root for Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamal R Khan’s pair

MUMBAI: The controversy between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shehnaaz Gill’s fans is not stopping any time soon.

For the uninitiated, Devoleena, in a LIVE session shared her opinion on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s music video Bhula Dunga. She said that she found Sidharth very good in the project while she did not very much enjoy SidNaaz’s chemistry as Sidharth looked very mature. This statement invited a lot of hatred from SidNaaz, especially Shehnaaz’s fans.

Agitated Shehnaaz Gill fans also leaked a filthy audio against Devoleena and her mother’s character. Devoleena too, gave it back to the fans in style. She has reportedly also filed a complaint against the person who sent her the audio.

Well, looks like Shehnaaz and SidNaaz fans are in no mood to end the controversy or stop targeting Devoleena. They have now started a new tactic of rooting for #Kaamleena. With this hashtag the fans are rooting for Devoleena and Kamal R Khan as a couple and want them to work together.

