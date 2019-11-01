News

OMG! Simran Pareenja burns her hand on the sets of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
01 Nov 2019 05:01 PM

MUMBAI: The team of Sony Entertainment Television’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein recently celebrated the festival of Diwali on the sets.

Everyone dressed up in ethic attire, and the entire set was decorated with lanterns and diyas.

However, in the midst of celebration, something very tragic took place!

While celebrating Diwali, lead actress Simran Pareenja's dress caught fire. Consequently, she burnt her hand and had to rush immediately to see a doctor.

When we contacted the actress, she shared, 'In the show, we were shooting a long sequence of Diwali celebration. It was more like a real-life Diwali, as everyone in the house was dressed up in classy ethnic dresses, and the entire set was decorated with lanterns and lights. In the show, I had to enact a sequence where my hand gets burnt by a diya and I have to rush to hospital. However, while enacting, we were so engrossed in the character that no one noticed I actually got burnt. I had to take strong medicine for the same and had to halt the shoot. Consequently we continued the scene next day.'

Get well soon, Simran!

