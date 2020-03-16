Omg! Smart Jodi: Abhimanyu Dasani spills beans about Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The reality show Smart Jodi, which airs on Star Plus, has been in the news among fans and viewers. The viewers get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship. They relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests, and games as couples. We have adored them in reel life, and now, it's time to know them in real life.

This week in Smart Jodi, Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani will get a pleasant surprise as Avantika Dasani and Abhimanyu Dasani grace the stage of Smart Jodi. It's going to be a super fun and entertaining episode for the viewers.

Manish Paul asks Abhimanyu what you have to say about Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani to which replies '' It's better that we don't comment on them. Avantika adds It seems that going back home there will be a lot of discussions tonight.

Furthermore, Manish questions to whom do you confront your love secrets? To which they both go and hug Bhagyashree and the crowd started laughing. Manish pulls Himalaya's leg and says ''Nobody went to the king of romance! ''

Also, Manish asks, Who calls more often Mom or Dad? To which both replies ' Nobody! ' and Manish is shocked appreciating Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani.

However, Balraj Syal's screens top of the voice and says 'Why will they call? Kids are out of the house. On which the entire team laughs hard,

