Omg! Smart Jodi: Abhimanyu Dasani spills beans about Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani

The reality shows Smart Jodi, which airs on Star Plus, has been in the news among fans and viewers. The viewers get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 13:29
Omg! Smart Jodi: Abhimanyu Dasani spills beans about Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The reality show Smart Jodi, which airs on Star Plus, has been in the news among fans and viewers. The viewers get to see 10 celebrity couples coming together to explore the dynamics of their relationship. They relive their vows and participate in various fun tasks, tests, and games as couples. We have adored them in reel life, and now, it's time to know them in real life.  

Also read Amazing! Smart Jodi: You will be shocked to know Kris Srikkanth's wife Vidya's childhood secret

This week in Smart Jodi, Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani will get a pleasant surprise as Avantika Dasani and Abhimanyu Dasani grace the stage of Smart Jodi. It's going to be a super fun and entertaining episode for the viewers.  

Manish Paul asks Abhimanyu what you have to say about Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani to which replies '' It's better that we don't comment on them. Avantika adds It seems that going back home there will be a lot of discussions tonight. 

Furthermore, Manish questions to whom do you confront your love secrets? To which they both go and hug Bhagyashree and the crowd started laughing. Manish pulls Himalaya's leg and says ''Nobody went to the king of romance! '' 

Also, Manish asks, Who calls more often Mom or Dad? To which both replies ' Nobody! ' and Manish is shocked appreciating Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani. 

However,  Balraj Syal's screens top of the voice and says 'Why will they call? Kids are out of the house. On which the entire team laughs hard, 

Also read Amazing! Smart Jodi: You will be shocked to know Kris Srikkanth's wife Vidya's childhood secret

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Smart Jodi Star Plus TellyChakkar Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Pallavi Shukla Ankit Tiwari Arjun Bijlani Neha Swami Krishnamachari Srikkanth Vidya Rahul Mahajan Natalya Ilina Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 13:29

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! Take a look at celebs who surfaced headlines over MMS scandals
MUMBAI: Bhojpuri actress Shilpi Raj recently hit headlines after an MMS, attributed to her, went viral on the internet...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Pakhi to manipulate Samrat again as he will decide to divorce her
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Anupama Namaste America: Oh No! Baa and Vanraj come up with a plan to stop Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupama Namaste America: Woah! Vanraj defends Anupama against Ritika, Baa warns him
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! I thought I should drop a few kilos for the role: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature...
Omg! Smart Jodi: Abhimanyu Dasani spills beans about Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The reality show Smart Jodi, which airs on...
Recent Stories
Oops! Take a look at celebs who surfaced headlines over MMS scandals
Oops! Take a look at celebs who surfaced headlines over MMS scandals
Latest Video