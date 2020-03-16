OMG! Social media influencer Bhuvan Bam took a dig at Anjali Arora for THIS reason, scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam is currently one of the biggest YouTuber and content creators in India. His content is not just loved in the country but he has a massive fan following across the globe. Recently, the artist seems to have taken a sly dig at Anjali Arora and other social media influencers who are making money due to the Kacha Badam.

Talking about the same, Bhuvan Bam says, “Pichle ek mahine se woh Kacha Badam itna pakk chuka hai. Maine kaha jiska gaana hai unko toh tumne 3-4 Lakh mei niptaa diya, unki wajah se kitna logon ne Kacha Badam pe reel banake brand integration kiya hai and Instagram brand integration halki cheez nahi hoti, mota paise lete hain.”

“Aur jiska gaana hai original, unko 2-3 shows diye aur who humko pata hai kya diya, for him it was a big amount but it is so much less compared to what other people are earning through Kacha Badam,” he adds.

Bhuvan Bam rose to fame after by making funny videos on his YouTube channel. Over the years he has gained massive recognition for making original content. He’s also a singer and often features in music videos. He was last seen in a web series that he created titled Dhindora.

