OMG! Some serious plan brewing between the Kapadia family, but what?

Ankush, Barkha and Adhik have turned completely negative in the show and are showing off their true colors to Anupamaa and Anuj. 
 
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 10:27
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most popular and top-rated shows on small screens. 

Rajan Shahi has chosen some of the finest actors from the television industry to play amazing characters in this show. 

Each and every actor has done justice to their respective characters.

Well, we all know that Anupamaa's life has been full of ups and downs since she married Anuj. 

The current storyline of the show has left the viewers elated as Anuj gains consciousness but problems don't end for them here. 

While a lot of drama is going on in the show, the star cast is simply having a gala time on the set with each other amid the shooting. 

A video has surfaced on social media where Gaurav Khanna, Adhik Mehta, Ashlesha Sawant, and Rohit Bakshi are chilling together before their scene. 

The four of them are busy with some discussion. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: High Drama! Barkha’s plan flops as Anupama stands strong

Take a look:

Well, Barkha, Adhik, and Ankush hate Anuj and Anupamaa on-screen but they like to gel quite well behind the camera. This video is proof. 

The Kapadia family is facing a hard time in the show but soon, the viewers are hoping that everything will be sorted. 

What is your take on this serious meeting of the Kapadia family? Tell us in the comments. 

Anupamaa was recently in news after Paras Kalnawat's sudden exit from the show. 

The makers had accused him if taking up another project for the rival channel without giving them prior notice. 

Paras left the show on a bitter note while the makers roped in actor Sagar Parekh who is now seen playing the role of Samar Shah. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

