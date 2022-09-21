OMG! Sonali Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan makes a shocking revelation about the former Bigg Boss contestant to the Goa Police

Sudhir Sangwan, in his confessional statement, told Goa Police that he along with Sonali Phogat, and Sukhwinder Singh went to Goa on 22nd August to stay at Grand Leoni Resort in Anjuna, North Goa following which she asked Sukhwinder to get MDMA drugs

OMG! Sonali Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan makes a shocking revelation about the former Bigg Boss contestant to the Goa Police

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat’s PA Sudhir Sangwan has made many big revelations in the statement given to the Goa Police. Sudhir Sangwan, in his confessional statement asserted that Sonali Phogat Sukhwinder Singh to get MDMA drugs.

Also Read: Sonali Phogat Death Case: Latest Update! Goa Court extends police custody of Phogat's associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh by two days

“I, Sonali Phogat, and our friend Sukhwinder Singh came to Goa on 22nd August to stay at Grand Leoni Resort in Anjuna, North Goa. Checked into the hotel room around 2:30 in the afternoon. He told that around 4:30 pm Sonali Phogat asked Sukhwinder Singh to get MDMA drugs. All three of us had a desire to get high using MDMA drugs,” Sudhir was quoted saying.  

Also Read: Sonali Phogat Death Case: Latest Update! CBI gathers evidence from Curlie’s restaurant in connection with alleged murder of Bigg Boss 14 fame, details inside

At around 8:30, Sukhwinder Singh came to the room and said that Rs 12 thousand is needed for 4 grams of MDMA drugs. He will get the MDMA drug from the room boy of Hotel Grand Leoni. I gave him 5 thousand in cash and told him to give Rs 7 thousand on his behalf. After that around 9 o’clock, Sukhwinder came with drugs. After this, all three of us took MDMA by the nose.

Later they left for the club and enjoyed drugs, however Sonali was over intoxicated due to which she continuously vomited and was not in a position to move. Sudhir further said that Sonali urinated in her clothes and could not move out from the washroom.

Credit: India News

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/21/2022 - 10:54

