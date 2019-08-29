OMG! Sonu MISSING in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: After making a stupendous entry in Gokuldham, Sonu has settled in and is enjoying the 'back home' feeling in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).

Now, in the upcoming episode, viewers will see that something is not adding up in the way Sonu has been behaving.

Sonu is so much of a hurry to reach her college that she skips breakfast. Upon being questioned by her father, she makes up some stories and hops out of the house. While her parents are in the middle of persuading her to at least carry her tiffin, she receives a video call from Tapu, who is waiting for her downstairs.

An anxious Bhide contacts Gogi only to learn that he too has left early for college to hang out with friends since they had a free lecture. Ultimately, Bhide himself reaches the college to deliver the tiffin. However, he learns from Sonu’s classmates that she hasn’t turned up at all for the class. Her classmates suggest that he look for Sonu in the canteen.

Bhide gets worried and marches towards the canteen to find Sonu.

Has Sonu gone missing, or will Bhide find her bunking class?