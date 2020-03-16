OMG - From Sriti Jha to Pooja Banerjee: Checkout the actors who QUIT Kumkum Bhagya!

Since March 2019, Mugdha Chaphekar, Pooja Banerjee and Krishna Kaul were also introduced as leads of the second generation alongside Sriti and Shabbir. The show was rebranded as "Dusri Pidhi". The story now revolves around the married lives of Prachi-Ranbir and Rhea-Siddharth. Despite its high TRP rankings, several celebrities have decided to move on and quit the show
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is a drama produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.

Since March 2019, Mugdha Chaphekar, Pooja Banerjee and Krishna Kaul were also introduced as leads of the second generation alongside Sriti and Shabbir. The concept is based on Jane Austen's 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility.

Kumkum Bhagya is a love story of Pragya and Abhi who are destined to be together against all odds. The series started as the story of sisters Pragya and Bulbul, and their mother Sarla Arora's hope to see them married. Later, the show revolved around Abhi and Pragya.

Later a 20-year leap was introduced. The show was rebranded as "Dusri Pidhi". The story now revolves around the married lives of Prachi-Ranbir and Rhea-Siddharth.

Despite its high TRP rankings, several celebrities have decided to move on and quit the show.

Pooja Banerjee

Pooja Banerjee is the latest to join that list. Pooja, who is playing the role of Rhea, has decided to quit the show as she is expecting her first baby. The actress is in her last trimester and wants to spend the time away from shoots. She recently wrapped up the shooting and the team of Kumkum Bhagya gave her a cute surprise on the last day of her shoot.

Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha, who was playing the lead role of Pragya opposite Shabbir Ahluwalia in the show, also decided to quit the show after being a part of it for 8 years. A source hinted that the show will revolve around Ranbir (Krishna Kaul), Prachi's (Mugdha Chapekar) lives.

Shabir Ahluwalia

After playing the role of Abhishek Prem Mehra in the popular TV show, Shabbir decided to step out of the shadow of his character and quit the show after 8 long years. He is all set to play a lead in the new show produced by Yash Patnaik.

Zeeshan Khan

Bigg Boss OTT fame Zeeshan Khan also quit the show after he decided to participate in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT.

Shikha Singh

Shikha, who played the role of Aaliya in the show, was replaced by the makers after she took a maternity leave.

CREDIT: TOI

Latest Video