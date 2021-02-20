OMG! Star Plus show Pandya Store's set catches fire

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Pandya Store has gone air just a month ago, and the show has received a good response from viewers. The series is a remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores.

Fans are loving the chemistry between Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi, and their characters slowly connecting with the audiences.

Tragedy has hit the sets of Pandya Store, as a fire broke out. The incident happened at around 2:30 AM.

(ALSO READ: Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye: Amrit-Randhir and Uday-Vashma's love story at stake)

One of the actresses on the show, Krutika Desai confirmed the news on social media by sharing the video of the sets and said that a lot of damage and loss have happened but luckily no causalities.

The cause for the fire is still unknown, but no one was injured.

The actors are in shock, and right now, the shooting of the serial has been stalled.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali: Raghav-Kirti's secret relationship to be revealed )