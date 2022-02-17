OMG! Subir Rana and Ismeet Kohli aka Babu Tripathi and Poorvi escaped an ACCIDENT before kickstarting shooting for Dosti Anokhi

MUMBAI: Sony TV has always had an amazing lineup of shows that have managed to entertain the viewers.

The channel has launched several TV shows in the past that have proved to be a huge hit among the fans.

With shows like Kaamnaa and Dhadkan Zindaggii Ki, the channel is already managing to entertain the viewers.

The channel recently launched two brand new shows Dosti Anokhi and Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

Dosti Anokhi is quite a heartwarming TV show with a unique concept.

The show stars Ismeet Kohli, Rajendra Gupta, Sushmita Mukherjee, Naman Arora, Subir Rana, Priyamvada Sahay, Sahil Phull among others.

Subir is portraying the role of Babu Tripathi who is Poorvi's love interest.

ALSO READ: Dosti Anokhi: WOAH! Jagannath comes to know the truth

TellyChakkar got in touch with Subir who spoke at length about his character and much more.

What kind of role are you portraying in the show? Shed some light on your character. How relatable is your character to you in real life?

I am portraying the role of Babu who is Poorvi’s love interest in the show. I think it’s relatable in some ways but at the same time there’s a part of him that I cannot relate to at all, is what actually intrigued me into doing this show.

What were your thoughts when you were offered Dosti Anokhi? What made you choose this role?

I saw a lot of potential in this character of developing into something that would interest the audience.

Your experience so far working with the show's star cast.

I haven’t had the experience to shoot with everyone yet but whoever I’ve shot with, I feel they’re all talented and fit right in their characters.

Any interesting story behind bagging this show?

There is no interesting story behind bagging the show but something interesting happened before this show happened to me. I and Ismeet Kohli met with an actual accident while traveling back in a cab from Dosti Anokhi’s look test. But fortunately, everyone survived without a bruise. It was quite an eventful start (laughs).

Dosti Anokhi is one such show that is far away from the regular saas-bahu drama. What new can the viewers expect from this show as per your opinion?

Definitely, the narrative is what’s going to make this show excel. Also, I feel the characters are beautifully created in a way that is quite relatable in a typical Indian family setup. The viewers are in for a treat, an honest-to-goodness drama topped with some sweet performances.

Well said, Subir!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Dosti Anokhi: What! Jaggannath locks Purvi in a room, Kusum suggests him to calm down



