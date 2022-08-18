OMG! Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna caught copying each other on the sets of Anupamaa

While Anuj and Vanraj never got along well in the show but they share a great camaraderie off-screen. 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupmaaa is constantly winning several hearts with the intriguing storyline.

We all know that a lot of drama is going on in the show ever since Anuj and Anupamaa got married. 

The duo is stuck between the responsibilities of their families. 

With Anuj meeting with a deadly accident, it is a testing time for Anupamaa and Choti Anu. 

Amid all the onscreen drama going on, the viewers often see the star cast having a fun time on the sets. 

We all know that actors have to shoot constantly for several hours and it is quite tedious. 

Actors are often caught taking naps in between the shots just to relax and refresh themselves. 

Well, we came across pictures of Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna who were caught sleeping and fans can't help but notice the similarity between them. 

Take a look:

It seems Anuj and Vanraj are following in each other's footsteps. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

