OMG! Suhaani aka Eisha Singh has found her 'Forever' on the sets of Sirf Tum! Find Out who Inside?

MUMBAI: Sirf Tum tells the storey of Ranveer and Suhani, two people from different backgrounds who fall in love. They do, however, have a secret that could jeopardise their relationship.

For the first time, the show brings Vivian D'sena and Eisha Singh together on screen. People have stated that the storey of Kabir Singh inspires them in some way.

The plot currently centres on Ranveer and Suhani's marriage, which is experiencing many ups and downs.

Eisha Singh stars as Suhani, on the show, 'Sirf Tum'. She previously starred as Zara on 'Ishq Subhanallah', and on shows like 'Ishq ka Rang Safed'.

Eisha is quite a beloved actor with a massive fan following. She has also been a part of many music videos and her chemistry with Adnan Khan on 'Ishq Subhallah' was very appreciated and loved by the fans.

People are also appreciating her portrayal of Suhani on 'Sirf Tum', she often takes to Instagram to share sneak peeks and glimpses of her personal and shoot life.

Eisha took to Instagram to share that she has found a 'Forever' on the sets of Sirf tum and No, it's not a romantic forever but a friend. And that friend is none other than Sonya Samoor who plays teh role of Riya on the show, take a look:

The duo looked stunning and are absolutely flaunting friendship goals which are refreshing because the show is going through some heavy-duty drama.

In the show, Suhani reveals how Rakesh felt that the class difference between her and Ranveer will not keep them happy. Ranveer soon finds a solution and he comes to stay in the same colony where Suhani lives.

Ranveer promises Rakesh that he will stay here till he gets his acceptance.

