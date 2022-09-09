OMG! Sumbul Touqeer calls Imlie co-star 'Badtameez'; here's why

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan became a household name for her role Imlie in Star Plus' popular drama series Imlie. This show brought immediate recognition to the titular character's actress at such a young age.

One of the newest bahus on tiny screens, Sumbul has not only established her talent as an actor but also fully lived up to her part.

Fahmaan Khan, who recently joined the show, is also winning over hearts with his incredible performance.

The on-screen relationship between Fahmaan and Sumbul has delighted the audience. We are all aware of the strong friendship that Sumbul and Fahmaan have formed while working on Imlie.

ALSO READ:HEARTBREAKING! Imlie and Aryan to have a last goodbye moment in StarPlus’ Imlie

In fact, numerous rumors suggest that Sumbul and Fahmaan are dating. The viewers like their off-screen friendship despite neither of them has confirmed anything as of yet.

Sumbul recently took to Instagram and shared a cute video of her and Fahman from the set in which we can see her calling him “badtameez”.

Check out the video here:

The two keep sharing photos and videos together on their social media and the fans love to see their chemistry on and off-screen. They often refer to the duo by the name Arylie.

ALSO READ:Imlie: OMG! Imlie faces a dreaded accident and Malini takes Cheeni along with her, Aryan gets emotional

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.