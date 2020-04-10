News

OMG! Sunil Grover flirts with Karishma Tanna

Sunil Grover expresses his love for Karishma Tanna..

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 06:55 PM

MUMBAI: Being a stand-up comedian is not an easy task. Sunil Grover is one of the ace comedians that we have in our industry. 

He rose to fame by being a part of The Kapil Sharma show, and post that he became a household name, but sadly the partnership ended due to a bad spat that Kapil and he had, and thus he never returned back to the show. 

Karishma is a superstar on television and she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss season 8 and was last seen in Naagin 3. 

We came across a video, where one can see how Sunil Grover is flirting with Karishma Tanna. In the video, he is seen dancing with Karishma and her – co-star back then Vivek Dahiya is trying to keep Sunil away, but he refuses and at the end both Sunil and Vivek carry Karishma in their arms. 

He is so entertaining which leaves Farah Khan, Aparshakti Khurana and Vivek in splits. 

The audience cannot control their laughter. There is no doubt that Sunil Grover is a very talented person and he can make anyone laugh in no span of time. 

Sunil Grover was last seen in Bharat movie alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and he was applauded by the critics and the audience for his performance. 

