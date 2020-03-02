OMG! Surbhi Chandana DITCHES Sanjivani co-star Namit Khanna

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Sanjivani 2 is a popular medical-drama series and fans are loving after the makers came up with a new season with a fresh twist in the story.

The new star cast of the show which includes Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Bhan, Namit Khanna among others is doing wonders for the show.

Surbhi plays the role of Dr. Ishani in the show and fans are loving to see the actress in her doctor avatar. Also, Surbhi's pairing with Namit has created wonders. They have become the most liked jodi of the small screen.

We all know Surbhi is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing several pictures and videos straight from the sets of the show.

Well, today, the actress shared a few pictures where she is all smiling as she poses with co-stars Gaurav Chopra, Kunal Bhan and Rahul Choudhry. While we simply love these pictures, there's one person whom we are missing and it is Surbhi's co-star Namit Khanna. Yes, you heard it right!

Take a look at the pictures:

It's been a while Surbhi hasn't shared any pictures with Namit as she seems to be busy hanging out with her other co-actors on the set.

Well, we hope to see Surbhi and Namit's beautiful pictures soon