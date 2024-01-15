OMG! Surbhi Chandna criticises Vistara airlines for Mental Harassment by calling it as 'Worst Airline'

MUMBAI : Television star Surbhi Chandna, well-known for her role in Naagin 5, has accused low-cost airline Vistara of "mental harassment." She said that her priority luggage was lost and that she was abused by a staff member at the Mumbai airport.

(Also read: Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up the shoot!

Vistara reassured the actor that her problem would be handled with the greatest of care. Surbhi Chandna has starred in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah and the 2012 series Qubool Hai, criticized Vistara harshly in many posts on her social media pages on Saturday. Surbhi referred to Vistara as the “worst airline ever” and branded the employees as incompetent on X, the previous Twitter.

The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them.they have wasted the entire day and i still have not been assured if the bag has reached the mum apt or no.. false promises by the incompetent staff horrible delays by airline — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) January 13, 2024

The actor from Naagin continued to explain on her Instagram stories that when she requested assistance, the Vistara ground staff was “extremely unprofessional, undertrained, and unapologetic.” She said that point black informed her they would not be able to ensure her bags arrived at the Mumbai airport on time and that the ground staff had declined to help.

In the interim, Vistara called Chandna and told her they would figure something out. A representative of customer service wrote, “Hello, Ms. Chandna. We are sorry to hear that you are not happy with our services. Please provide us with your booking information and a convenient time to connect via DM. We will take care of this as soon as possible.”

Many other travelers left comments in reply to the actress's tweet, expressing their own negative flying experiences and dissatisfaction. Numerous people noted how completely unaffected the crew was by the various hardships they encountered. Following another celebrity's terrifying airport incident on Saturday is Surbhi's story. Radhika Apte spoke about her experience at the airport, where she and other passengers were locked within the aerobridge due to a delayed aircraft, just two days before. The Sacred Games actress uploaded pictures and videos to Instagram, but she omitted information about the location or airline.

(Also read:Audience Perspective: Is Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's failing chemistry a reason why the show Sherdil Shergill is going off-air?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- News 18