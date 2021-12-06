OMG! Suresh FINALLY finds out the truth and tries to sell his ‘Kholi’ to help Nima?

MUMBAI: Nima Denzongpa the Colors show produced by Peninsula Pictures has seen Manya (Sonakshi Batra) being in a spot of bother after her audition link gets edited in a bad way, post which it has been sent as an MMS to Nima (Surabhi Das) in the current track.

You saw how the blackmailer has threatened Nima and has asked her to get 5 lakhs in return for the video. Nima is worried about her daughter, and will even be scared to tell it to Suresh. Meanwhile, Nima’s daughters, especially Manya will be shattered.

Nima and Manya go to the Police station but get a call where they are blackmailed and feel like someone is watching them.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Suresh steps up and tries to find out what is happening and Siya tells him the truth and also tells him that she doubts Tulika is behind the whole thing.

On the other hand, Tulika gets worried that her plan will fail if they find the director. While Nima and Manya are coming back from the police station Manya spots the fraud director but he runs away and Nima again gets a call from the blackmailer where he threatens to send the video to somebody she knows every 10 minutes.

Babita also overhears Dadi talking about getting Parsa married and tries to warn him.

Suresh tries to arrange money to help Nima.

Nima feels helpless. She doesn’t know what to do, but tells her daughters that they should fight because they are innocent!

Will Suresh sell his Kholi to help Nima?

Will Nima find out the truth about Tulika?

