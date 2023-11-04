OMG! Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has a brutal message for Rhea Chakraborty as she makes a comeback with Roadies

Rhea Chakraborty has been away from the big screens ever since the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress was last seen in Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and others.
RHEA CHAKRABORTY

MUMBAI:     Rhea Chakraborty has been away from the big screens ever since the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actress was last seen in Chehre, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and others. She is now making her showbiz comeback with Roadies 19 and announced so with a savage video yesterday. Below is how Sushant Singh Rajput's sister reacted to it!

Most by now know, Rhea is joining Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati as gang leaders on Sonu Sood hosted show. The show has been under the radar since Rannvijay Singha made his exit and netizens have had mixed reactions. Chakraborty’s addition irked many, especially those still waiting for CBI’s verdict in the SSR case.

The announcement video shared by MTV Roadies yesterday witnessed Rhea Chakraborty react to trolls and haters, saying that she's isn't scared to make a comeback. Now, the sister of late Sushant Singh Rajput, Priyanka Singh, has responded to the announcement and also has a brutal message for the actress.

She tweeted, saying - Why would you be afraid? You were, are, and will remain a prostitute! The question is who are your consumers? Only a ruler can give this courage.

This comment had many missed reactions, most of them ridiculing SSR's sister for remarking something that SSR would never, as he respected women a lot.

