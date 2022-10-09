OMG! Taarak Mehta fame Shubhangi Atre warns everyone against online fraud, shares her own experience

MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre recently approached the cyber-crime cell regarding an online fraud. Shubhangi wants to alert people of such frauds which take place online. "I never thought that such online fraud would happen to me because we are usually told that we should not share our OTP or any account details with anyone, and not click on random links. I was doing none of these, so I didn't think I could get duped. But these people come up with newer ways which we are unaware of. I want to tell everyone to be very careful," said Shubhangi.

Narrating on the story, Shubhangi said, "On September 8, I was just ordering a few things for myself from a well-known fashion application. I made the order after which I got a call from them. They mentioned my address and how I had been shopping for three years with them, and also gave me my order details. So, it did feel like it was a genuine call as they had all my details, which only that company would have. Then they asked me to just pay the GST amount. So, while I paid the GST amount, multiple transactions happened and some amount of money was withdrawn from my account by them."

Shubhangi realised she had been conned and blocked her cards immediately. "I just didn't suspect them because I was getting messages from their official website. But when a couple of transactions happened, I realised it and blocked my cards," she shared.

The actress has filed a complaint with the cyber police and is hoping the culprits are nabbed so that they don't dupe more people. "Yesterday (September 9), I went and filed a complaint with the cyber police. I met Yashasvi Yadav, Special IG, Maharashtra Cyber Department who explained to me how these frauds take place. I hope these people get caught. It's really very upsetting. I won't say the money which was gone is very huge, but it is my hard-earned money and I don't want anyone to use my money for illegal purposes," she said.

