OMG! Taarak Mehta fame Shubhangi Atre warns everyone against online fraud, shares her own experience

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre recently approached the cyber-crime cell regarding an online fraud and wants to alert people of such frauds which take place online

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 17:14
OMG! Taarak Mehta fame Shubhangi Atre warns everyone against online fraud, shares her own experience

MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre recently approached the cyber-crime cell regarding an online fraud. Shubhangi wants to alert people of such frauds which take place online. "I never thought that such online fraud would happen to me because we are usually told that we should not share our OTP or any account details with anyone, and not click on random links. I was doing none of these, so I didn't think I could get duped. But these people come up with newer ways which we are unaware of. I want to tell everyone to be very careful," said Shubhangi.

Also Read:

Caution! Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai cast warn fans against fraud fundraisers in the name of late actor Deepesh Bhan, details inside

Narrating on the story, Shubhangi said, "On September 8, I was just ordering a few things for myself from a well-known fashion application. I made the order after which I got a call from them. They mentioned my address and how I had been shopping for three years with them, and also gave me my order details. So, it did feel like it was a genuine call as they had all my details, which only that company would have. Then they asked me to just pay the GST amount. So, while I paid the GST amount, multiple transactions happened and some amount of money was withdrawn from my account by them."

Also Read:

Interesting! Not money, Shilpa Shinde wanted something else to play Angoori Bhabhi on the show ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’, Scroll down to know more

Shubhangi realised she had been conned and blocked her cards immediately. "I just didn't suspect them because I was getting messages from their official website. But when a couple of transactions happened, I realised it and blocked my cards," she shared.

The actress has filed a complaint with the cyber police and is hoping the culprits are nabbed so that they don't dupe more people. "Yesterday (September 9), I went and filed a complaint with the cyber police. I met Yashasvi Yadav, Special IG, Maharashtra Cyber Department who explained to me how these frauds take place. I hope these people get caught. It's really very upsetting. I won't say the money which was gone is very huge, but it is my hard-earned money and I don't want anyone to use my money for illegal purposes," she said.

Credit: ETimes

TellyChakkar Television Shubhangi Atre Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Online Fraud Kasturi Chidiya Ghar Do Hanson Ka Jodaa
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 17:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: OH NO! Rupali Ganguly gets upset with Gaurav Khanna for This shocking reason
MUMBAI:Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts....
Aww! '#AbhiRa is the best television jodi', Twitter Fans go gaga over themchemistry of Harshad and Pranali! Check out their reactions!
MUMBAI: In the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) and Pranali Rathod (...
Exclusive! "I am a huge dark chocolate fan," says Manini De on her food habits in an interaction with us
MUMBAI : Actress Manini De is one such actress who needs no introduction. She has contributed to the entertainment...
Mika Singh's beautiful gesture on the sets of DID Super Moms will surely melt your hearts
MUMBAI : After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly...
Exclusive! "During my childhood, I met Sachin Tendulkar," reveals Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani as he shares some of his First experiences with us
MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in the telly town. Sanjay’s journey so far has...
Exclusive! "I expect the world to remember me first as a good human and then an artist", says Aashish Bhardwaj
MUMBAI:Actor Aashish Bharadwaj is one of the spectacular actors of telly town. He is currently ruling everyone's heart...
Recent Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performanc
Kya Baat Hai! Theatres opening at early morning to late night shows, here is what you have to know about Brahmastra’s performance at the Box Office
Latest Video