OMG! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Monika Bhadoriya expresses that Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha is not a good co-star, read more to know why

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news since a long time. The show grabbed attention in 2023 when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi revealed that Asit Kumarr Modi and some of his team members harassed her.

She accused them of sexual assault and said that women are never respected on the sets of the show. She even filed a case against Asit Kumarr Modi and team. Post her revelations, Priya Ahuja Rajda and Monika Bhadoriya also supported her.

Priya played Rita reporter in the show while Monika Bhadoriya played Bawri. They both agreed to the fact women were disrespected.

Monika revealed that she was not being treated well and only the men used to get all the importance. She had also shared that the shifts were adjusted according to the men and their timetables. Now, Monika has made another shocking revelation about one of her costars.

Monika was paired with Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha in the show. Monika has now revealed that Tanmay was not a good costar. Speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Monika said that Tanmay is a good actor but not a good costar. She said that Tanmay is close to Asit Kumarr Modi and hence his behaviour will her was bad.

She added that she was just doing her job so that does not affect her but Tanmay was also in favour of Asit Modi. She also said that he is an arrogant person but she does not have issues with him as she was just doing her job and left. For the unversed, Navina Wadekar has now come in as the new Bawri after Monika left.

Talking about the latest episodes, we saw the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah getting trolled for introducing a fake Dayaben's return track. Many thought Dayaben would return but that did not happen. People were heartbroken to see Jethalal depressed again.

People trolled Asit Kumarr Modi but he then clarified that Dayaben would return. However, he mentioned that he has no idea if Disha Vakani would return or will they have to get in a new actress.

