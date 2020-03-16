OMG! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash's Disha Vakani donning a crop top and a mini skirt in this dance video is unmissable

Disha Vakani is immensely popular for her portrayal of the character Dayaben in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast members are hugely famous among fans. Disha Vakani is immensely popular for her portrayal of the character Dayaben in the popular sitcom. She has managed to win millions of hearts with her exceptional performance.

Recently, a throwback dance video of Disha Vakani went viral on social media. In the old video, the actress will leave you amazed with her never-seen-before avatar. This video of Disha was shared on YouTube in 2016. 

ALSO READ: Oops! Taarak Mehta’s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi once revealed he misses his on-screen wife, scroll down to know more

In the video, Disha can be seen dancing. For the same, she donned a crop top and mini skirt. The video has already garnered lakhs of views on YouTube. Take a look below.

On the professional front, Disha is one of the most popular actresses. She started her career with Gujarati theatre. However, she gained a lot of popularity with her character Dayaben in Taarak Mehta show. The actress also performed bold scenes in the film ‘Kamsin: The Untouched’ in 1997. The actress had taken a maternity break from Taarak Mehta show and since then her fans are waiting for the actress to return. But, Disha has not returned back since then and it seems she is spending time with her baby. There have been speculations of Disha coming back on the show, but nothing is confirmed as of now.

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's ASSOCIATION with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma finally over?

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE

Disha Vakani Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmash Television Stars Television News social media Actors Viral Video Dayaben YouTube
Latest Video