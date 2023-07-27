OMG! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s Priya Ahuja breaks silence on being replaced as Rita Reporter, says “Asit Modi enjoys such sadistic behavior”

MUMBAI: Months after Tarah Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker Asit Modi being accused of ill treatment toward Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Priya Ahuja has come forward to make some shocking revelations after her character Rita Reporter was abruptly replaced.

Priya said she messaged Asit about the track of her character but never got any response. She said, “And, after eight months of keeping me hanging without any clarity, I dropped him a text on July 18 saying, 'I quit,' but he did not respond to my message. After a few days, I see that a new Rita Reporter has been introduced, which I know is a response to my message, because Asit Modi enjoys such sadistic behaviour. He will not fire you but create situations where the artist loses his patience and quits the show. He must have thought that they spoke in favour of Jennifer (Bansiwal), so let me teach them a lesson but we just supported the truth.”

Priya said she kept her silence so long as she did’nt want Asit to taunt her husband Malav Rajda. She added, “What hurt me is that they never gave me clarity and just kept me hanging. I never said anything because I did not want them to taunt Malav. Asit has a nature of taunting people. Once Malav got into a bike accident and got knee surgery done, he was advised 1.5 months of bed rest but he returned to the show within 20 days saying that the show needs him.”

TMKOC airs on Sony Sab Tv

