Omg! Take a look at the last real posted by Anagha Bhosale before quitting the entertainment industry

MUMBAI:

As we saw that Anagha Bhosale announced quitting the film and television industry on Instagram. She is spending quality time in Govardhan Ecovillage-ISKCON. Fans got to see a total spiritual side of her. While let's take a look at her last real Instagram before she quit. Her last seen in doing real with Sudhanshu Pandey wherein she has captioned the post as '' I love you PAA, thank you for being such am amazing father figure & an amazing mentor #sudipaa #nandraj Thank you so my Insta fam for the constant love, your concern and support #anaghians love you all ''

Anagha never failed to surprise her fans by portraying diverse characters on TV shows. She was last seen in the popular show Anupamaa playing the character of Nandini Iyer. Moreover, her on-screen chemistry with Paras Kalnawat was most loved by fans. The actress is best known for popular television shows such as Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao. Fans loved her character Shraddha Pradhan in the show.

