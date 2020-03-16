Omg! Take a look at the last real posted by Anagha Bhosale before quitting the entertainment industry

She was last seen in the popular show Anupamaa playing the character of Nandini Iyer. Moreover, her on-screen chemistry with Paras Kalnawat was most loved by fans.
angha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues. 

As we saw that Anagha Bhosale announced quitting the film and television industry on Instagram. She is spending quality time in Govardhan Ecovillage-ISKCON. Fans got to see a total spiritual side of her. While let's take a look at her last real Instagram before she quit. Her last seen in doing real with Sudhanshu Pandey wherein she has captioned the post as '' I love you PAA, thank you for being such am amazing father figure & an amazing mentor #sudipaa #nandraj  Thank you so my Insta fam for the constant love, your concern and support #anaghians love you all ''  

Check out the video  

Anagha never failed to surprise her fans by portraying diverse characters on TV shows. The actress is best known for popular television shows such as Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao. Fans loved her character Shraddha Pradhan in the show. 

