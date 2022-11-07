OMG! Take a look at the last reel posted by Harsh Nagar before Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 GOING OFF-AIR

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

Well, there is no hidden truth that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will be going off-air soon. The entire cast and crew are a bit emotional about the show going off-air.

Well, not only the working cast and crew but the former cast members are also emotional.

Harsh Nagar aka Anant Desai took to his social media and shared the last reel dance with Sneha Jain aka Gehna Seth (Desai).

He captioned the video, “The last dance of Saathiya 2.. Thank you fans.”

Have a look!

But as reported earlier, we exclusively learnt that there would be a huge twist in the storyline. There might be a sequence wherein the groom will be changed. So, instead of Agastya, Surya will get married to Gehna and in this way, it might turn out to be the climax scene.

