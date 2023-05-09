OMG! Tanaaz Irani opens up about her back injury, “I lost confidence and even went through depression”

MUMBAI : Tanaaz Irani has been a well known face not just in the world of Television but also in films. She has been part of some blockbuster films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Mere Yaar Ki shaadi Hai, Deewangee, and many more. She is currently seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ playing the role of Bina.

Not many would know this about Tanaaz, that about a year ago, she had a severe back injury due to which she had to take a break from work. Speaking about that dark phase, Tanaaz said, “I haven’t spoken about it because I didn’t want to become a coffee-time conversation or gain pity.If no one can help me in that situation then I would rather not share it. So I didn’t put anything on social media either. But I used social media as a tool to feel better; I watched a lot of content and that helped me.”

“My husband Bhakhtyar, my kids, other family members and my close friends are my support system. They always tried to make me feel better. My husband would come up with these jokes and that really helped me through the tough times. They never let me give up.”

The Aapna Time Bhi Aayega actress further said, “I used to constantly get spasms in my back. Due to long working hours and wearing heels constantly, I suffered an L4 and L5 slip disc. I was unable to walk and had to use a stick for a while. I tried various treatments. It was a very difficult phase, I lost confidence and even went through depression. But slowly things started getting better and with physiotherapy and meditation, I bounced back.”

Tanaaz has now bounced back to work and her fans are most excited to see her back on screen.

