OMG! Tanaaz Irani opens up about her back injury, “I lost confidence and even went through depression”

Not many would know this about Tanaaz, that about a year ago, she had a severe back injury due to which she had to take a break from work.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 16:10
Tanaaz Irani

MUMBAI : Tanaaz Irani has been a well known face not just in the world of Television but also in films. She has been part of some blockbuster films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Mere Yaar Ki shaadi Hai, Deewangee, and many more. She is currently seen in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ playing the role of Bina.

Also Read-Tanaaz Irani to join upcoming show Apna Time Aaeyga?

Not many would know this about Tanaaz, that about a year ago, she had a severe back injury due to which she had to take a break from work. Speaking about that dark phase, Tanaaz said, “I haven’t spoken about it because I didn’t want to become a coffee-time conversation or gain pity.If no one can help me in that situation then I would rather not share it. So I didn’t put anything on social media either. But I used social media as a tool to feel better; I watched a lot of content and that helped me.”

“My husband Bhakhtyar, my kids, other family members and my close friends are my support system. They always tried to make me feel better. My husband would come up with these jokes and that really helped me through the tough times. They never let me give up.”

The Aapna Time Bhi Aayega actress further said, “I used to constantly get spasms in my back. Due to long working hours and wearing heels constantly, I suffered an L4 and L5 slip disc. I was unable to walk and had to use a stick for a while. I tried various treatments. It was a very difficult phase, I lost confidence and even went through depression. But slowly things started getting better and with physiotherapy and meditation, I bounced back.” 

Also Read-Exclusive! Tanaaz Irani aka Bina from Barsatein is all praises for her co-star Shivangi Joshi, check it out

Tanaaz has now bounced back to work and her fans are most excited to see her back on screen. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Newspatiala

Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai Tanaaz Irani TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 16:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
‘Like Black, Hichki was a life-changing film for me!’ : Rani Mukerji
MUMBAI : Bollywood icon Rani Mukerji played the role of a sensitive and visionary teacher, Naina Mathur, in her big hit...
Excluisve! Inspire Film’s Baazi Ishq Ki to go on a seaosnal break, last episdoe to air on THIS date! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the telly world.Dangal TV has been...
OMG! Tanaaz Irani opens up about her back injury, “I lost confidence and even went through depression”
MUMBAI : Tanaaz Irani has been a well known face not just in the world of Television but also in films. She has been...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Misunderstandings! Sahiba wants Angad to make the first move, Angad knows Sahiba won’t understand his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Oh No! Bharti Singh informs that hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa and son Gola are down with the contagious eye flu
MUMBAI : Bharti Singh is one of the most popular comedians. With her work, she has carved a niche for herself in...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Manveer can never trust Inderpal again
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Rani Mukerji
‘Like Black, Hichki was a life-changing film for me!’ : Rani Mukerji
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bharti Singh
Oh No! Bharti Singh informs that hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa and son Gola are down with the contagious eye flu
Shehnaaz
What! From Shehnaaz Gill-Rashami Desai to Archana Gautam-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Bigg Boss friendships that went kaput in no time
Adil Khan
OH! Adil Khan Durrani breaks silence on Sherlyn Chopra joining hands with Rakhi Sawant says “This is my journey and I need to fight it alone thank you everyone for your support and love means a lot”
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! YouTuber Mridul Madhok to participate in the show?
Astha Agarwal
EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal aka Shikha of GHKKPM on working with Vaishali Thakker: “My mother-in-law might be troublesome for me in the show but in reality, she is cute and adorable, it was an unbelievable surprise for us as she is such a darling”
Yeh Unn Dino ki Baat Hai
OMG! Yeh Unn Dino ki Baat Hai completes 6 Years, Fans demand an #AshDeep reunion! Check out the reactions here!