Omg! Tanvi Dogra aka Neeti rushes to meet this specials person in Parineetii

Shera diverts Parineeti and proceeds to stab Rajeev while Pari screams in fear. Shockingly, Parineeti will become a fighter and will attack Shera to save Rajeev.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 06/17/2022 - 16:21
Tanvi Dogra

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of February. The story revolves around two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles. 

In this video we see Neeti aka Tanvi Dogra running downstairs to meet someone special, all decked up as a bride. Take a look at this amazing Behind the scene video from the upcoming episode.

Check out the video   

OMG! What will happen next? Will Parineeti be able to save Rajeev and teach Shera a lesson?

