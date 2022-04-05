OMG: Tanya SHOCKED to learn about Tejo being her DOPPLEGANGER in Colors’ Udaariyaan!

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns. It features Isha Malviya, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, and Karan Grover.

As per the current track of the show, Fateh has landed in London.

As we already reported, Fateh will finally get to see Tanya and he will get lost in their memories together.

Fateh will be wearing her scarf. As Tanya enjoys her time with her friends being all happy, Fateh will see her and have tears in his eyes as he will see her dancing like a kid.

Tanya will notice Fateh from afar but won’t pay much attention as she will be too involved in her own world.

But Fateh will be stuck and won’t be able to move an inch as he would want to go close to her but knows that he can’t.

Soon, he will see her beautiful smile and start realizing that she has another life now and so he will start moving backward.

As seen so far, Fateh gets shocked to see Tejo in front of him. Fateh confronts Jasmine and Amrik on the matter and refuses to believe that she is Tejo. Fateh further decides to speak to her and know whether she is Tejo or not.

However, his mind refuses to believe that she is Tejo.

Fateh then waits for Tanya outside her cafe and will question her identity and will call her Tejo.

This will infuriate Tanya and she will threaten to call the cops. However, Fateh will further show her the pictures of Tejo. Fateh will also show Tanya his and Tejo's romantic wedding pictures.

Tanya will be stunned to see her doppelganger.

But will Fateh be able to stay away from Tanya or will destiny bring them back together?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.