OMG! Team Kundali Bhagya faces the biggest hurdle

Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya.

Currently, the story revolves around Karan being arrested in a fake matchfixing case. This is Prithvi's plan so that he can ruin the happiness of Karan, Preeta, and the Luthras.

Well, as a part of this, the whole team of Kundali Bhagya is facing a terrible situation. One of the antagonists of the serial, Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi Malhotra, took to his social media and revealed the same.

He uploaded a video wherein he tagged the ladies of his serial. He tagged Shraddha Arya aka Preeta, Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sheryln, Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritika, Anjum Faikh aka Srishti, and Neelam Mehra aka Bani Luthra.

Garmi, sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar and starring Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan, plays in the background. In the video, it is shown that there will be a court hearing soon in the serial. The ladies were sitting right opposite the coolers to get relief from the heat of Mumbai.

