Read on to know the biggest hurdle faced by team Kundali Bhagya during the shoot of their serial.
OMG! Team Kundali Bhagya faces the biggest hurdle

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Currently, the story revolves around Karan being arrested in a fake matchfixing case. This is Prithvi's plan so that he can ruin the happiness of Karan, Preeta, and the Luthras.

Also read: I consider negative responses to be a compliment: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi on playing a grey character

Well, as a part of this, the whole team of Kundali Bhagya is facing a terrible situation. One of the antagonists of the serial, Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi Malhotra, took to his social media and revealed the same.

He uploaded a video wherein he tagged the ladies of his serial. He tagged Shraddha Arya aka Preeta, Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sheryln, Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritika, Anjum Faikh aka Srishti, and Neelam Mehra aka Bani Luthra.

Garmi, sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar and starring Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan, plays in the background. In the video, it is shown that there will be a court hearing soon in the serial. The ladies were sitting right opposite the coolers to get relief from the heat of Mumbai.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Eye Opener! Maddy shows proof to Preeta; Karan expresses his anger at Preeta

How are you all dealing with the heat? Do let us know.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya
