OMG! Tejasswi Prakash archives this rare global milestone! Find out what

Bigg Boss 15 remains significant for Tejasswi’s life because she found her love on the show but also because it was the start of all things great in life.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 13:28
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash’s fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

ALSO READ: TRENDING! TejRan fans do it AGAIN; Ahead of Tejasswi Prakash’s BIRTHDAY, they start this TREND

Bigg Boss 15 remains significant for Tejasswi’s life because she found her love on the show but also because it was the start of all things great in life.

Today Tejasswi celebrates another birthday as she turns 30 this year. While Prakash has managed to achieve many accolades, she has added one more unique accomplishment to her belt. Tejasswi Prakash was featured on the prime Times Square display in New York, which is no small feat. Her birthday tribute was written in giant words on the times Square for the world to see.

Check it out:

Fans of the actress would have been very happy to see that.

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja

Tejasswi Prakash met and fell in love with actor Karan Kundra on the 15th season of Bigg Boss. The two garnered a lot of fans because of their chemistry, The duo has been going strong and has even expressed that they want to get married shortly. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash giving perfect summer vibes in these chic attire

Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundra TejRan TejRan Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss 15 Bigg Boss Shamita Shetty Ekta Kapoor Naagin Teja Troops Tejasswi Prakash BB15 tejasswi prakash birthday TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 13:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : Wow! Vanraj informs the family about Kavya’s pregnancy; Dimple vouches to teach all the Shah family members a lesson
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Sai shattered by her dilemma
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! "Nostalgic" The fans says as Gadar gets re released, have a look at some more comments
MUMBAI:  One of the most loved movies of all time Is Gadar which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the leading role,...
Wow! Here's all you need to know about Nysa Devgn’s rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan who hosts lavish parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London, through his event management company
MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Hindi Film debut, but the 19-year-old has...
WOW! Saami Saami in Never Have I Ever 4, Dil Bole Haddippa in Ms Marvel and more Indian songs that were used in international movies and series
MUMBAI:  Indian cinema is known for its songs and dance numbers. RRR has been ruling all the international award...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: History Repeats! Virat points out THIS big similarity
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Gadar
Must Read! "Nostalgic" The fans says as Gadar gets re released, have a look at some more comments
Latest Video
Related Stories
it must be for a specific reason
Exclusive! Tanvi Thakkar opens up about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin taking a leap and the actors moving on, saying “TRP is so good, and if they're taking a leap, it must be for a specific reason”!
surprise special guest Farah Khan!
Celebrating 25 years of "Chaiyya Chaiyya," original dancers of the song grace the sets of India's Best Dancer 3 to surprise special guest Farah Khan!
Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain
After Arnav and Khushi from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du, Pihu and Rishi are coming to redefine love in StarPlus Show Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain
Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th
Wow! Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th
Exclusive! “Over time, a different love was generated towards this art of acting and the switch from reality to fiction." Kundal
Exclusive! “A different kind of love grew towards this art of acting and hence, the switch from reality to fiction", Kundali Bhagya's Sohil Singh Jutti talks about his shift from reality to fiction and more
Sharad Malhotra
Exclusive! Sharad Malhotra talks about upcoming projects and how he deals with negative rumors, “Nothing negative happens around me, it’s just all very positive”