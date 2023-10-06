OMG! Tejasswi Prakash archives this rare global milestone! Find out what

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash’s fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin. The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news.

Bigg Boss 15 remains significant for Tejasswi’s life because she found her love on the show but also because it was the start of all things great in life.

Today Tejasswi celebrates another birthday as she turns 30 this year. While Prakash has managed to achieve many accolades, she has added one more unique accomplishment to her belt. Tejasswi Prakash was featured on the prime Times Square display in New York, which is no small feat. Her birthday tribute was written in giant words on the times Square for the world to see.

Fans of the actress would have been very happy to see that.

Prakash made her acting debut in Life OK's 2012. She starred as Dhara in Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She played Ragini Gadodia in Colors TV's Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur from 2015 to 2016, opposite Namish Taneja

Tejasswi Prakash met and fell in love with actor Karan Kundra on the 15th season of Bigg Boss. The two garnered a lot of fans because of their chemistry, The duo has been going strong and has even expressed that they want to get married shortly.

