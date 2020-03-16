OMG! Tejasswi Prakash is enjoying her trip with These special people instead of Karan Kundrra

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 16:15
OMG! Tejasswi Prakash is enjoying her trip with These special people instead of Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.  The most adored duo in the entertainment world is Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. By sharing PDA moments on social media, the couple never fails to give their fans adorable moments. 

Tejasswi Prakash is out for a fun ride with her and Karan's moms. The trio is doing some exciting trending reel together. However her caption has won the hearts of her fans, ''My mummas are doper than your mummas''.

Check out the video

Moreover, Karan has also commented on the post saying; 

Karan and Tejasswi were recently seen together in their first-ever music video, ‘Rula Deti Hai’, which has been sung by Yasser Desai and premiered on Desi Music Factory’s official YouTube channel. Fans loved their intimate scenes and couldn't get over the melodious song.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Juniors. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha.  

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 16:15

