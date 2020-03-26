News

OMG! Tejasswi Prakash to face UNEXPECTED DIFFICULTIES in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

In the upcoming episodes, Tejasswi Prakash will face unexpected difficulties as Rohit Shetty will make her perform a difficult task.

26 Mar 2020 11:35 AM

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 is gaining immense popularity. The show is faring quite well on the BARC charts.

It has a stellar line up of contestants which includes the who's who of the entertainment industry like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Balraj Syal and others. Amongst all, Tejasswi has been the highlight of the show. Her cute antics and fun banters are appreciated by all including Rohit Shetty.

However, in the upcoming episodes, Tejasswi Prakash will face unexpected difficulties as Rohit Shetty will make her perform a difficult task.

Before you guys panic, let us reveal that all will be in a fun zone. Rohit will ask funny questions to Tejasswi and if she fails to answer them, she will have to dive in the swimming pool. But the questions that he asks her are so funny and insanely difficult to answer.

Looks like quite interesting episodes wait for the audience in the upcoming weeks

Are you excited for the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

