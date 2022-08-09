OMG! Tejasswi Prakash gets mobbed during her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash who recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha got mobbed for selfies by the huge crowd gathered around

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 19:21
MUMBAI :  Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. She looked pretty as she donned a yellow suit. However, the Naagin 6 actress got mobbed for selfies in the bargain by the huge crowd gathered around.

Also Read: Omg! Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal turn 'Enemies to lovers' in Naagin 6?
 
In a viral video, Teja is seen seeking blessings at the famous idol. As she was seeking blessings from Bappa, she got mobbed for selfies at the venue. In the clip, Tejasswi looked a bit distressed too, but later on, she waited patiently and clicked selfies with her fans.

EXCLUSIVE : #TejasswiPrakash Snapped at #lalbaghcharaja to take Blessing #TejRanFam #TeJran #TejasswiPrakash #TejasswiPrakash #tejassswiprakash #Exclusive #Trending @itsmetejasswi @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/BtVnnudGSC

— Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) September 8, 2022

 
Soon after the video was posted on Twitter, scores of Teja’s fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their fav actress. While one fan wrote, “Teju looking soo pretty . May bappa bless you with all love, success and health.”

 

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Check out Karan Kundrra's sassy reply to a fan who said, 'Tejasswi is mine'

The Naagin 6 actress is an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesha and it was seen inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, how she often remembered him. While the internet is filled with celebratory pictures of the duo, Teja shared a few adorable pictures from Ganpati celebrations at her home. She also shared pics with her BF Karan and his mom as they joined the celebrations.

Credit: News 18

