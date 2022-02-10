OMG! Tejasswi Prakash says Karan Kundrra is more insecure than she is, has forbidden her from doing kissing scenes

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash said that Karan Kundrra is more possessive and insecure than she is. The actor has forbidden her from kissing in her shows.

Nicknamed ‘TejRan’ by the audience, Tejasswi and Karan fell in love on Bigg Boss 15. While she won the show, he was the second runner-up.

In an interaction, Tejasswi was asked if she would feel insecure if Karan was asked to do intimate scenes. “I am not the possessive one, he is more possessive and insecure. I always tell him, ‘You are very smart that you don’t display this side in public and I get the insecure tag’,” she said.

The diva added, “I will understand his role’s demand and will be very supportive of him. I know he has done this kissing scene and all, but he has clearly told me that I shouldn’t kiss onscreen, so he is the insecure one and not me.”

Earlier this month, during an Instagram live, Karan gave a funny warning to a fan who said that she had a crush on him. "Don’t say this, Teja is very possessive. If she finds out, she will come after you," he said.

Tejasswi will play the lead in Naagin 6, which will premiere on Colors on February 12.

Credits: Hindustan Times