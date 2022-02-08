OMG! TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to star in a music video together?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 might have been one of the most talked-about seasons in recent times, the grand finale of the show took place, and Tejasswi Prakash was crowned the winner of the show.

One of the main focal points of the show has been the relationship between Tejaswi and Karan. And fans adoringly call them #TejRan and fans have been waiting to know if they will continue their relationship outside and they have. And they are seen out and about very often.

ALSO READ: HOW ROMANTIC: Here is how Tejasswi Prakash plans to make Valentine’s Day SPECIAL with boyfriend Karan Kundrra!

Karan Kundra and Tejaswi Prakash are some of the known names of the TV industry and when they met on the show they had instant chemistry and eventually fell in love. Their relationship has not been the easiest but they did manage to stand strong for each other.

While Tejaswi had started shooting for Naagin 6 immediately after the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, Karan was the love-struck boyfriend who visited her on sets.

The duo has been spotted out and about many times for shopping sprees and dinner dates and just long drives.

But fans have been waiting to see TejRan collaborate on screen together and just want to know what's next for their Favourites!

And fans have even made some assumptions that will TejRan also go the same route like so many couples that met on Bigg Boss have.

Will TejRan do a music video together or a short film? A music video seems like a very viable option and one that we would be privy to sooner.

While nothing is confirmed yet, fans can't help but speculate.

Are you waiting for TejRan together on-screen too?

For More Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.cm!

ALSO READ: Wow! These actors are floored by Tejasswi Prakash's charm; is Karan Kundrra jealous?