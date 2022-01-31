OMG! TejRan Aka Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra to get Married after the show? Karan's Parents Confirm The News?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 came to an end as the finale of the show was telecasted one did see how Rashami was eliminated from the show and how the contestants broke down after seeing their mother. And Today Nishant Bhat walked away with the briefcase.

Tejaswi Prakash won the coveted trophy of the show and was also announced as the new Naagin for Naagin 6.

ALSO READ:OMG! Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Congratulations! Tejaswi Prakash WINS the Title Of Bigg Boss 15! Pratik Sehjpal is the Runner-Up!

Nishant walked out with the ex–winners of the show who graced the show and also performed during the finale, The cast of Gehraiyaan, Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant, and Dhairya also joined Salman on the show. Shamita came out fourth, Karan Kundra was the Second runner up and Pratik Sehjpal was the first Runner up.

One of the main focal points of the show has been the relationship between Tejaswi and Karan. And fans adoringly call them #TejRan and fans have been waiting to know if they will continue their relationship outside. And if they will get married or not.

Outside the Finale Set Karan Kundra's Parents were spotted and asked a question if they would like to see Karan and Tejaswi married and they readily agreed that whatever Karan wants they are happy with it. Take a look at the video :