OMG! The Bigg Boss gang Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra re - unite; this is what the boys are up to

The trio of Bigg boss caught up recently and the fans were excited to see them together till now their friendship is been spoken about and they have maintained their friendship post the show going – off air.

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 15 was a successful season as all the contestants on the show really played the game well and had made a place in the audience’s heart.

One of the reasons why the show was known was because of the friendship that began in the house among the contestants.

We did see in Bigg Boss OTT how the friendship began between Nishant and Pratik and until now the both are best of friends and they maintained the friendship, we also saw  the friendship of Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty which unfortunately doesn’t exits anymore.

But the one gang that the audience remembers is Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra whose friendship is still spoken about as they were thick of friends in the house and stood for each other and gave major friendship goals.

Recently, the trio caught up and were seeing having fun as they went on a drive, in the video one can see how the three boys went on a drive and were having fun.

In the video Rajiv reveals how Karan and Umar made him sit behind and is enjoying the view and the climate in the front seat.

He also tells that how happy he is to catch up with the two boys and then Umar is seen pulling Rajiv’s hair and the trio seems to be having a lot of fun.

Well, there is no doubt that the three are best of friends and they give major friendship goals.

Latest Video