OMG! The Bigg Boss gang Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, and Karan Kundrra reunite; this is what the boys are up to

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 15 was a successful season as all the contestants really played the game well and had made a place in the audience’s heart.

One of the reasons why the show was known was because of the friendship that began in the house among the contestants.

We did see in Bigg Boss OTT how the friendship between Nishant and Pratik began and until now both are best of friends, and they have maintained the friendship. We also saw the friendship of Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty which unfortunately doesn’t exist anymore.

But the one gang that the audience remembers is Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, and Karan Kundrra whose friendship is still spoken about as they were thick friends in the house and stood for each other and gave major friendship goals.

Recently, the trio caught up and was seen having fun as they went on a drive. In the video, one can see how the three boys went on a drive and were having fun.

In the video, Rajiv reveals how Karan and Umar made him sit behind and enjoy the view and the climate.

He also tells how happy he is to catch up with the two boys and then Umar is seen pulling Rajiv’s hair. The trio seems to be having a lot of fun.

Well, there is no doubt that the three are best of friends and they give major friendship goals.

