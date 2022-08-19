OMG! The Bigg Boss gang Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, and Karan Kundrra reunite; this is what the boys are up to

The trio of Bigg Boss caught up recently. Till now their friendship is been spoken about and they have maintained their friendship post the show going off air.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 15:32
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss 15 was a successful season as all the contestants really played the game well and had made a place in the audience’s heart.

One of the reasons why the show was known was because of the friendship that began in the house among the contestants.

We did see in Bigg Boss OTT how the friendship between Nishant and Pratik began and until now both are best of friends, and they have maintained the friendship. We also saw the friendship of Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty which unfortunately doesn’t exist anymore.

Audience Verdict! Netizens feel Umar Riaz couldn't cash on Bigg Boss 15's success the way Asim Riaz did

But the one gang that the audience remembers is Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, and Karan Kundrra whose friendship is still spoken about as they were thick friends in the house and stood for each other and gave major friendship goals.

Recently, the trio caught up and was seen having fun as they went on a drive. In the video, one can see how the three boys went on a drive and were having fun.

In the video, Rajiv reveals how Karan and Umar made him sit behind and enjoy the view and the climate.

He also tells how happy he is to catch up with the two boys and then Umar is seen pulling Rajiv’s hair. The trio seems to be having a lot of fun.

Well, there is no doubt that the three are best of friends and they give major friendship goals.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Rajiv Adatia on his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

RAJIV ADATIA Karan Kundrra Bigg Boss 15 Umar Riaz Asim Riaz Reality show TellyChakkar friendship goals Tejasswi Prakash Bigg Boss Salman Khan
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 15:32

Latest Video