OMG! The cast of Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii took a quick trip but THIS Leading lady was missing! Is all well? Read to find out!

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatnii starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to other spheres of society but are bound by fate.

The serial is sure to have many twists and turns. The show is always in the news for its cast and what actually goes on behind the scenes.

The cast and crew of the show get along really well, and while we seen them hang out many times, something has caught the eager eyed fans.

There were reports that Fahmaan Khan and the leading lady, Kritika Singh Yadav, don’t along like really well, they keep to themselves, but it turns that equation might extend to most of the Dharampatni cast when it comes to Kritika.

Well, yes everyone has seen them hang out on set and not all of them have to be buddies, but when most of the cast hang out together and there is only one person missing, it is bound to raise some questions.

The Dharampatni star cast, and a former member namely Gurpreet Bedi took a quick trip, which included people like Fahmaan Khan, Aditi Shetty, Tasneem Khan, Ashita Dhawan, Dhruvee Haldankar and Actor Kapil Arya but Kritika and Shireen were seemingly missing.

Shireen has also been shooting for Yeh Hai Chahatein, so her absence is still understandable to the fans but this has almost become a pattern that Kritika is always missing from the hangouts.

So, is everything still okay between her and the rest of the cast, or they are just professionals who are cordial.

As long the show works and the chemistry works for the fans, it is okay.

