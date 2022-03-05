OMG! As The Kapil Sharma Show host teases AR Rahman about his picture with Will Smith, the musician responds; deets inside

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy TV series. The makers leave no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Such is the popularity of the show that celebrities often grace its stage to promote their films.

AR Rahman too recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show as he joined Heropanti 2 cast to promote the film. As a segment of the show involves host Kapil Sharma showing funny comments on Instagram posts of guests, AR Rahman was shown comments below his picture with Will Smith shared in 2018. As they all laughed over how fans talked about Will's slapgate controversy in the comments section, Rahman was seen calling Will a “sweetheart”.

As soon as a video clip from the particular episode hit social media, users started commenting on it. AR Rahman's statements about Will invited mixed reactions from the Reddit users. On being shown a picture with Will, Rahman said, “He is a sweetheart. He is a nice person." He further added while hinting at Will slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, “Sometimes such things happen." A Reddit user reacted to AR Rahman's opinion on Will Smith, “Great point! But you will be down voted to the moon.” Several others took Rahman's side, claiming that he had the right to express his opinion. A user wrote, “A man can have an opinion! Everyone who sides with will smith are not psychopaths or abusers! We should have the patience to listen to both sides without judgements…which is what is lacking in todays 'woke' world. If you have an unpopular opinion you are crucified for it.” Another commented, “Fair enough. He is entitled to his opinion.

