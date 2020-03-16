OMG! This is the one GOAL that Sumbul Touqeer Khan wants to ACHIEVE in her life

MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan is seen playing the main lead in the show. The actress has become a household name.

Her acting chops are praised by the audience and they feel that she is one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity.

The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show.

The fans love to see her pair with Fahmaan and they love their chemistry and have termed them as one of the most loved on-screen couples.

The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best in emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters and today she has come a long way and become the number one actress on television.

Sumbul is quite active on her social media account where she keeps sharing posts and gives the fans glimpses of her whereabouts.

Recently, the actress shared a post where she revealed her special wish. The actor shared her workout picture and captioned it saying “God when would I get abs”.

It seems the actress is working out hard as she is trying to get the perfect abs for herself.

There is no doubt that Sumbul is one of the fittest actresses on television and we have seen that in the action scenes that she shot for the show.

Well, we are sure with the hard work that the actress puts in she will definitely get her abs soon.

There is no doubt that the young diva has come a long way and today she has a massive fan following.

