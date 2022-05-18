OMG! THIS is the reason Rakhi Sawant compares his new boyfriend to Nick Jonas and Arjun Kapoor

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss 15
OMG! THIS is the reason Rakhi Sawant compares his new boyfriend to Nick Jonas and Arjun Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant who got separated from her husband Ritesh a few months ago n has found a new love in Adil who is also 6 years younger than her. However, the Main Hoon Na actress recently compared her boyfriend to Priyanka Chopra's musician husband Nick Jason and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor.

Talking about how she met Adil, she revealed, " I think he has been sent to me by God. After my breakup with Ritesh, I had gone into a depression. Kuch acha nahi lag raha tha. Adil entered my life and proposed to me within a month of our first meeting. I am six years older than him, Frankly, I was not ready but he explained to me, citing examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. He says he loves me very much. I have fallen in love with him."

Giving more details, she was quoted saying as ," Adil is from Mysore, he comes to Mumbai to meet me. He is a businessman. He gifted me a BMW in Mysore. He called me there and I went. Adil is Shailey's brother. Shailey is a friend and a business partner in shows. Shailey introduced Adil and me, and he took my number from Shailey. That's how we got talking. I am very confused."

Credit: BollywoodLife
    
 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 05/18/2022 - 12:12

Latest Video