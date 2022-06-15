OMG! This is the reason why Karan Kunddra was upset with Tejasswi

Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couple of television and now seems like Karan is quite upset with Tejasswi he felt that she was running his stud image.

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show and then when the track of their love story began their game fell down and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and were among the top three contestants of the show.

After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

In the recent episode of Dance Deewane, Tejasswi had come as a guest and she had hosted the show along with Karan Kundrra .

Now during that time the two were seen shooting for a reel along with one of the choreographers of the show and that’s when Tejasswi tells him to do something funny and he tells her that she is running his stud image.

Well, there is no doubt that the two are the most loving couples on television and they have a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video