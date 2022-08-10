OMG! These actors quit Happu Ki Ultan Paltan show mid–way for these shocking reasons

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is one of the most loved shows on television and it's a funny sitcom. Today we bring you the list of actors who have quit the show midway.
MUMBAI:Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a comedy sitcom that airs on &Tv and it's quite successful since it's been running for almost four years.

The show stars Yogesh Tripathi, Himani Shivpuri, and Sanjay Choudhary in lead roles.

The show is produced by Sanjay R Kohli and Binaifer S Kohli under the banner Edit II Productions.

The show has seen many ups and down and has been able to sustain itself until now.

The storyline is quite funny and keeps the audience entertained.

One of the problems that the show has faced is actors who have left the show and then the makers have found their replacements.

This is one of the common things that most television shows face and the makers tackle it in a good way.

Today we bring you the actors who exited the show :

1Zahara Sethjiwala

Zahara Sethjiwala has essayed the role of Malaika in the serial for quite some time but then she decided to quit the show as she wanted to try something different as she felt that with the introduction of new characters in the show, her character was sidelined and hence she decided to quit the show and it was an amicable exit.

2 Ashna Kishore

Ashna Kishore essayed the role of Katori Singh in the serial but she exited the show as she also wanted to try something different. On the last day, Ashna has mentioned on social media about her last day and how much she would miss shooting for the serial.

3. Jasneet Kaur Kant

Jasneet Kaur Kant essayed the role of  Malaika Singh she replaced  Zahara Sethjiwala in the show and the audience liked her, the reason why she left the show is still unknown.

4. Kamna Pathak

Kamna Pathak essayed the role of Mrs. Rajesh Happu Singh in the serial and she had quit the show as her mother was unwell and she needed time to take care of her plus she had a knee injury and hence she needed the break.

Well, these were the actors who quit the show mid–way for some or the other reason.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

