OMG! These actors refused the role of Dr. Pramod in Kaatelal & Sons

MUMBAI: Kaatelal & Sons is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked.

The show is produced by Abhimanyu Singh and Roopali Singh under the banner of Contiloe Entertainment and airs on Sab TV. It stars Megha Chakraborty and Jiya Shankar.

The audiences love to watch the love between Garima and Susheela.

Dr. Pramod is a strong character and he can do anything for his family, especially his mother.

But did you know that before offering the role to Paras Arora, many actors had refused the role?

Here is the list of the actors who refused the role of Dr. Pramod.

1. Harshad Arora

Harshad is best known for his role in Beintehaa he was offered the role of Dr. Pramod but declined it as he is on a break from television.

2. Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet is a big name in the world of television, best known for his performance in serials like Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi. He too was offered the role of Dr. Pramod but declined it as he was busy with some personal commitments.

3. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun is a superstar on television, best known for his performance in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin, and the reason he refused the role is still unknown.

4. Karan Tacker

Karan is known for his performances in serials like Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai and the web series Special Ops. He too was offered the role of Dr. Pramod but he declined it as he was busy in some other project.

5. Shivin Narang

Shivin is a popular star on television best known for his performance in Beyadh 2, and he refused the offer of Dr. Pramod as he couldn’t relate to the character.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Paras Arora, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role, and no one could do justice to Pramod the way he did.

