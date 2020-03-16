OMG! These actors refused the role of Krishna Dhanraj Choudhary aka Kanha in Woh Toh Hai Albela

MUMBAI: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is a recent show that is launched on Star Bharat. The story is on the lines of the movie Om Jai Jagadish.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. He is known for his successful ventures like Anupama and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab in the lead roles. It has already made a place in the hearts of the audience.

Shaheer Sheikh’s character is a very relatable and loving one, and all the mothers dream of having a son like him.

ALSO READ: Swaran Ghar: Disgusting! Vikram ruins Swaran’s birthday in THIS way

But did you know that before Shaheer Sheikh was offered the role of Kanha, it was offered to her few actors who refused?

Check out the list of actors who have refused the role of Kanha.

1. Pratik Parihar

Pratik Parihar is popularly known for shows like Suryaputra Karn, Kumkum Bhagya, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He was offered the role of Kanha, but he declined it as he is busy with some personal commitments.



2. Aansh Arora



Aansh is a big name in the television industry, and he is known for his roles in serials like Tanhaiyan. He too was offered the role of Kanha, but the reason he declined it is still unknown.

3. Malhar Pandya

Malhar is best known for his performance in serials like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin 2. He too was offered the role of Kanha, but refused it as he had demanded high fees and the makers didn’t agree.

4. Nikhil Khurana



Nikhil Khurana is has appeared in TV shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. He was offered the role of Kanha, but he declined it as he has taken a break from television.



5. Sourabh Raaj Jain



Sourabh Raaj Jain is a popular name in the world of television. He is best known for his roles in serials like Mahabharata, Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, and Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev. He was offered the role of Kanha, but he refused because of some other commitments.



Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Shaheer Sheikh, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Kanha the way he did.



Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Swaran Ghar: Disgusting! Vikram ruins Swaran’s birthday in THIS way