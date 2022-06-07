OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI: Banni Chow Home Delivery is a new show that began a few weeks ago. It has made a place in the audience’s hearts.

In its first week itself, the show touched the second position when it came to TRP ratings as the story is different and gripping.

The show is produced by Sumeet Mittal, Shashi Mittal, and Jitendra Singla under the banner of Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra play the leads, and fans like their pair.

But did you know that before signing Pravisht Mishra for the show, the role was offered to many actors who refused it for some or other reasons?

Check out the actors who refused Banni Chow Home Delivery:

1 Abhishek Malik

Abhishek Malik is an Indian television actor known for the role of Harshad Saxena in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He was offered the role of Yuvan, but the reason why he declined it is still unknown.

2. Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig is an actor, known for Agni Vayu, Flat 211, and Naamkarann. The actor was offered the role of Yuvan but he declined it as he was busy with some prior commitments.

3. Dev Aditya

Dev Aditya is an Indian television actor. He is famous for portraying the character of Saurabh in the television show Barrister Babu. He was offered the role of Yuvan but refused it as he had some prior commitments.

4. Sumedh Mudgalkar

Sumedh Mudgalkar is an Indian film and television actor, as well as a dancer. He is best known for his work as Shushim in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and as Lord Krishna in RadhaKrishn. He was offered the role of Yuvan but refused it as he is busy shooting for his current show and he didn’t want to leave it.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Pravisht Mishra, and fans feel he is the perfect choice for the role and no one could do justice to Yuvan the way he did.

