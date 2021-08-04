OMG! These actresses refused the role of Garima in Kaatelal & Sons

MUMBAI: Kaatelal & Sons is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked.

The show is produced by Abhimanyu Singh and Roopali Singh under the banner of Contiloe Entertainment and airs on Sab TV. It stars Megha Chakraborty and Jiya Shankar.

The audiences love to watch the sisterly love between Garima and Susheela.

The character of Garima is strong and witty and entertains the audiences.

But did you know that before offering the role to Megha Chakraborty, many actresses had refused the role?

Here is the list of the actress who refused the role of Garima.

1. Nikita Dutta

Nikita is best known for her role in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste. She too was offered the role of Garima, but she refused it as she wanted to concentrate on her web and film career.

2. Chhavi Pandey

Chhavi is a television actress best known for her performance in Ek Boond Ishq, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, and Ladies Special 2. She was also offered the role of Garima, but she refused it for reasons best known to her.

3. Tina Dutta

Tina is a very popular and well-known actress on television, best known as Icha of Uttaran. She declined the offer of Garima as she was busy in some other project.

4. Kanchi Singh

Kanchi is a popular actress on television, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had auditioned for the role of Garima, but then the makers thought that she didn’t fit the bill and things didn’t work out.

5. Disha Parmar

Disha is best known for her roles in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara. She was offered the role of Garima but rejected it as she wanted to concentrate on her personal life.

Well, in the end, the role was bagged by Megha Chakraborty, and fans feel she is the perfect choice for the role, and no one could do justice to Garima the way she did.

Who else do you think would have suited the role? Do let us know in the comments below.

