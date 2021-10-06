OMG! These ROMANTIC pictures of Indian Idol 12 fame Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have gone VIRAL

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing-based reality shows.

Season 12 of the show saw some amazing talents. The show might have ended but the craze for Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal isn’t stopping.

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal impressed everyone with their singing skills. Fans have loved this singing duo and some even feel that they are dating each other. However, Arunita and Pawandeep have always maintained that they are just friends. But people want them to get married.

ALSO READ: Aww! Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's sizzling chemistry has not changed even after Indian Idol 12

It is their bonding and sweet camaraderie that has left the fans in awe of them. Their duets are loved and now the two will be seen in a music video.

A few pictures of Pawandeep and Arunita from their first music video have gone viral. Pawandeep and Arunita will be seen in a romantic song and they look so perfect together. These BTS pictures are a proof that fans will get a hit song.

Check out Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s pictures here.

Aren't they the cutest pair ever? What do you think? Tell us in the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: WOW! Indian Idol fame Pawandeep-Arunita to attend Ram-Priya's wedding festivities in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE